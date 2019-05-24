

CTV Winnipeg





It might be a bit chilly, but most of the city’s spray pads are opening Saturday.

Out of the city’s 21 spray pads, all but three are opening this weekend.

The Fort Rouge Park, Lindenwood and Lindsey Wilson Park spray pads are briefly delayed.

For more information, visit City of Winnipeg – Spray Pads or contact 311 for updates on the opening of these locations and more information.

Spray pads are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day of the week until Sept. 2.