WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers arrested a 34-year-old man following a traffic stop in which they spotted beer and cannabis, and found several types of drugs on the driver.

Around 9:25 p.m. on March 3, officers conducted a traffic stop on Fischer Avenue in The Pas, Man.

Police said the man driving the vehicle, who was the only person inside, told them he didn’t have his driver’s licence with him.

Officers allege the man gave them a fake name but later confessed and gave his real identity. Mounties also did further checks and found that the vehicle was not registered.

While speaking with the driver, police noticed a beer can in the centre console. Officers said the driver then opened a backpack to show police there was no other alcohol in the car, and police saw a large bag of cannabis in plain view.

Mounties arrested and searched the driver. During this search, they seized a large amount of money and a number of small bags with substances believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Police searched the vehicle and found drug-related paraphernalia.

Officers took Henry Jonathan Jackson, from Portage la Prairie, Man., into custody on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis not legally stamped, and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police ask anyone with information on drugs or any other criminal activity to contact a local police agency or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.