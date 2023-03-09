Spring and summer leisure guide now available

Winnipeggers will soon be able to register for spring and summer activities as the leisure guide has been released.

Registration will open up for activities in two weeks, with the exception of summer swimming lessons.

"Whether you are looking to try something new, get creative, or commit to a healthy routine, the Spring/Summer 2023 Leisure Guide offers a wide variety of recreation and leisure programming for you and your family," the city said in a news release.

There are multiple ways people can register – online, calling 311 or in person at Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, 395 Main Street, Accès–Access Saint-Boniface and at any city indoor pool.

If residents plan to register online, the city is advising people to check that they can access their account before the day of registration.

If there are problems with the account, they are told to use 311 to register.

The entire leisure guide can be found online.

Registration opens on March 21 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents and on March 23 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.