Spring cleanup: Crews set to hit Winnipeg streets for seasonal tidy

Hundreds of workers and pieces of equipment will hit the streets in Winnipeg to give the city its annual spring cleaning.

The city said in a news release the annual citywide spring cleanup will begin April 14.

Winnipeg’s entire street network will be cleaned over a six-week period, including roadways, bridges, sidewalks and pathways.

Boulevards and medians on major routes will also be tidied, plus litter and debris will be cleaned from city parks.

The city says the operation is made possible by more than 300 pieces of equipment and about 500 workers.

To help with the effort, Winnipeggers are asked to monitor spring cleanup parking restrictions, check their streets for no parking signs and move vehicles when needed to avoid being ticketed or towed.

The city cautions it does not put up temporary no parking signs everywhere, but does install them on routes where it knows parked cars would be a challenge for crews.

Parking is illegal in these spots, and vehicles parked in violation may receive a $150 ticket and may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The city says tickets may be mailed rather than placed on vehicles.

Anyone who believes their vehicle has been towed should contact 311 for its location.

More details on the city’s spring cleanup can be found on the city’s website.

City’s yard waste program to begin this month

The annual yard waste program is also set to begin the week of April 29 for homes in yard waste collection area A, and the week of May 6 for homes in yard waste collection area B.

Residents are urged not to rake yard waste material or other debris onto streets, as it could plug drains and cause ponding problems, as well as increase the risk of basement flooding.

The city says debris should be put out for regular garbage collection. Compostable yard material, like grass clippings or leaves, can be placed out for yard waste collection in any reusable containers without a lid, cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags.

Two city councillors want yard-waste collection increased in Winnipeg.

Residents can also drop off yard waste for free at any of the city’s 4R Winnipeg Depots.

Officials say yard waste is collected at the curb once every two weeks on the same day as recycling and garbage.

Residents can find out their yard waste collection day by contacting 311 or by visiting the city’s website.