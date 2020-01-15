WINNIPEG -- The 37th Annual Red River Basin Land and Water International Summit Conference is underway in Fargo, ND.

The event is "three days of powerful speakers, discussion and presentations on water management and water protection in the Red River Basin."

The conference plans to tackle a variety of topics, including flooding across the river’s basin.

Potential spring flooding is front of mind after parts of North Dakota received more than 30 centimetres of snow in late December.

Due to the amount of snow that fell, there is a chance communities in the Red River Valley in North Dakota could see water levels rise.

That concern is shared in places like Selkirk, Man., which is also located along the Red River.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre said in its latest report in December there is a chance of flooding in southern Manitoba this season, due to the wet fall the province saw.

Several rivers reached record high flows in October and most had above-normal flows heading into the winter months.

The report also mentioned higher snowfall amounts in the U.S. could lead to spring flooding in Manitoba.

The conference has set a handful of goals for the basin, including: maintaining state of the art flood forecasting tool; reducing the risk of flood damages for people, property and the environment; and ensuring flood response and recovery programs meet the needs of all Red River Basin residents.

The conference is also well represented with Manitobans. Fisaha Unduche, Manitoba's chief flood forecaster, was one of the presenters on Wednesday morning, he focused on Manitoba's Weather Perspectives.