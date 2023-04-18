Spring snow storm forecast for parts of Manitoba tonight

Another spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba this week.

According to a winter storm watch issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Tuesday morning, a Colorado low is poised to impact southwestern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan beginning on Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday.

Snowfall totals will range from 10 to 25 centimetres, with higher elevations expected to get the most amount of snow.

ECCC explains that rain mixed with snow will move into Manitoba on Tuesday evening, but overnight it will transition to just snow. The heaviest snowfall will then begin on Wednesday morning, with the snow continuing until Friday for some parts of the province.

Along with heavy snow, southwestern Manitoba is expected to be hit with strong winds that could gust up to 60 to 80 km/h. These heavy winds will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility, which may make driving dangerous.

ECCC expects the strongest winds over the Manitoba parklands and southeast Saskatchewan beginning on Wednesday morning before diminishing overnight.

Those in the affected areas are urged to avoid travel if possible. For those who have to travel, ECCC recommends keeping others informed of your schedule, and to carry and emergency kit and cellphone.

Public Safety Canada encourages people to make and emergency plan and to get an emergency kit that includes water, food, medicine, a first aid kit and a flashlight.