WINNIPEG -- The 2020 Spring and Summer Leisure Guide is now available from the City of Winnipeg.

The city said activity registration for all spring and summer activities will begin on Tuesday, March 17, at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents.

The guide contains a list of programs available for Winnipeggers to take, ranging from cooking to languages to swimming.

People can pick up the guide at all civic indoor pools, libraries and leisure centres in the city.

The guide can also be viewed online.

The city is recommending Winnipeggers ensure that they can successfully log in to their leisureONLINE account before registration starts.

In-person registration will be available at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and Louis Riel Library.

Limited in-person registration on March 17 will also be accepted at all City indoor pools, with the exception of Bonivital, beginning at 8 a.m. Registration at Eldon Ross and Transcona Kinsmen Centennial pools will be available beginning at 1 p.m.

Registration for all programs at the St. James Civic Centre will not be available, as the facility is scheduled for building system upgrades.

LEISURE GUIDE FUNDING

Recently, the leisure guide's funding was cut in half in the new 2020 preliminary budget.

READ MORE: City budget holds property tax hike, cuts community services, promises Waverley West fire hall

This cut will begin in January 2021 and will avoid programming for children and communities with higher needs.

While the city is not proposing the closure of any city facilities, it will not re-open any that are currently closed. The city said the only facility closed is the Terry Sawchuk Arena.