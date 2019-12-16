CLANDEBOYE, MAN. -- The mayor of St. Andrews was removed as chair of council meetings in front of a packed meeting in Clandeboye, Man., Monday.

There was standing room only at the meeting, called on short notice, amid accusations of bullying against women on council.

Coun. John Preun was voted as the new chair after Mayor Joy Sul was stripped of the power.

Coun. Kristin Hoebee was voted as deputy chair.

The vote was passed with five votes, all from male councillors. The two women on council voted against.

This is a breaking news update to a previous story. More details to come.

Read more: Mayor fears coup in the works on St. Andrews council