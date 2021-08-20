RM OF RITCHOT -- RCMP say a 56-year-old man from St. Andrews has died after he potentially lost control of his motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

Police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. of an unresponsive man on River Oaks Road in the RM of Ritchot, near La Barriere Park.

Officers were also told there was a motorcycle in a nearby ditch.

Police and EMS arrived on scene where they attempted to resuscitate the man. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it is believed the man lost control of his motorcycle on River Oaks Road. No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.