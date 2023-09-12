St. Boniface crash sends one woman to hospital

A crash in St. Boniface involving a pedestrian and a vehicle sent one woman to the hospital on Monday night.

The crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Tache Avenue just before 9 p.m.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, an elderly woman was hit by a car. She was taken to the hospital. On Tuesday morning, police said she was upgraded to stable condition.

Images from the scene on Monday night show police tape blocking off the area, while officers investigate the incident.