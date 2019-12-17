WINNIPEG -- The St. Boniface Hospital is about to get a bit bigger, after the province announced it is moving forward with promised developments and expansions to the hospital’s emergency department.

The project was first promised in the summer as part of the government’s $2 billion health care funding guarantee.

“Our government is committed to improving patient care and providing better health care sooner,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a provincial news release. “The new emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital is expected to be about three times larger than the current space and feature modern design standards and leading-edge amenities that improve patient flow and create more room for front-line staff, making it easier for them to continue providing the level of care that Manitobans expect.”

The project was recommended by the Wait Time Task Force as a way to increase system-wide capacity and lower wait times.

A tender for the project is likely to be issued early in 2020 to review services that are currently offered and what is needed for the department.

It has not been determined yet how big the new department will be, but it is expected to include up to 50,000 square feet of new construction, on top of the extensive renovations planned.

According to Friesen, the cost of the project hasn’t been determined, but it will be part of the tendering process.

Since 2016, the Manitoba government has invested in new emergency departments at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital, the Dauphin Regional Health Centre and the Flin Flon General Hospital.