WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of a fire in St. Boniface.

Crews were called to an industrial building in the 400 block of Archibald Street around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke throughout the building.

The city said the fire was declared under control by 6:20 p.m.

Crews did a sweep of the building, and didn’t find anyone inside. No injuries were reported.

The city said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time.