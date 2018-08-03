

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Authority said a fan has been repaired, clearing the way to reopen operating rooms closed over an air system malfunction.

On Wednesday, the WRHA said nine of the hospital’s 14 operating rooms closed over the issue, leading to 21 surgeries being moved and another 14 being postposed or rescheduled.

On Tuesday, all suites will be operational again, the WRHA said, following continued quality control and infection prevention testing.

Until then, the hospital’s five unaffected operating suites will be used for emergency procedures.