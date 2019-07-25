

CTV News Winnipeg





On and off-ramps on the St. James Bridge at Academy Road will be temporarily closed this weekend.

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m., the off-ramp at southbound St. James Bridge to eastbound Academy, and the on-ramp at westbound Academy Road to northbound St. James Bridge will be closed. This closure is due to the paving of Academy Road from Kenaston Boulevard to Beaverbrook Street.

The City of Winnipeg says drivers should find a different route and plan for extra travel time.