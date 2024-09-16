WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • St. Mary's Overpass now open

    A new overpass on Manitoba's Perimeter Highway is now open for drivers.

    A news release from the province said that vehicular traffic is now being rerouted over the newly constructed bridge at the St. Mary's Road interchange.

    The bridge is open for north and south vehicle traffic, and pedestrian and cyclist traffic are expected to be able to cross the bridge by the end of September.

    The current traffic signals will be taken out of service.

    The province is reminding drivers to watch for signs and drive carefully around construction workers and equipment as work on the project continues.

