The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market is opening for the season on Saturday, marking its 30th anniversary.

To celebrate the milestone the first market will feature a new canopy, a fiddle jam, as well as dancing.

Saturday’s schedule includes:

- An outdoor market that opens at 8 a.m.;

- The Southglen Fiddlers playing at 10 a.m.;

- The cutting of the “30 carrot cake” at 11 a.m.;

- A fiddle jam at 11:30 a.m.;

- The Norman Chief Memorial Dancers at noon;

- The Manitoba Youth Strings at 1 p.m.

During the course of the season the farmers’ market will feature special events to mark its anniversary such as a cookbook, a Canada Day market, a gourmet dinner event and the Farmers’ Festival: Home Skills for the 21st Century. There will also be an event spanning 30 Saturdays that will see 30 different community and cultural groups will take to the stage.

As usual the market will continue to offer seasonal vegetables, baked goods, crafts and meats that are all grown and baked in Manitoba.