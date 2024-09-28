WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • St Paul’s Crusaders tackle Elmwood Giants in Saturday game

    St. Paul's Crusaders took on the Elmwood Giants on Sept. 28, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg) St. Paul's Crusaders took on the Elmwood Giants on Sept. 28, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Only two Winnipeg high school football teams took the field Saturday afternoon, for the sole weekend game in the regular season.

    The AAAA division St. Paul’s Crusaders played a home game against the Elmwood Giants. St. Paul’s won 33-3.

    The next set of games kicks off Wednesday.

