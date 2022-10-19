St. Paul's Crusaders wrap up regular season with a win in Junior Varsity football action

The last week of Junior Varsity high school football before playoffs is officially here.

Wednesday had one game on the schedule as the Vincent Massey Trojans played host to the St. Paul's Crusaders.

Home field advantage didn't end up benefitting the Trojans as the Crusaders wrapped up their regular season with a 30 – 8 win.

The win means St. Paul's will finish the regular season sitting in the middle of the pack in the standings with a record of three wins and three losses. Meanwhile, Vincent Massey finished the year with one win and five losses.

Thursday will see another eight games on the schedule including one more Junior Varsity game between Grant Park and Oak Park.