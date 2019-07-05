

CTV News Winnipeg





The sidewalk on the east side of the St. Vital bridge is set to close beginning Saturday for a large-scale, 18-month long sewer main repair.

The sidewalk on the west side of the bridge will stay open. The City of Winnipeg says pedestrians will have to cross the street before reaching the bridge, and cyclists will have to share the road or find a different route.

According to a news release, city workers have been monitoring the sewer main under the St. Vital bridge for a number of months and have determined it needs to be replaced in order to protect rivers and lakes, and to satisfy the Environment Act Licence requirements.

To replace the sewer main, temporary pipes will have to run on the bridge’s east sidewalk, which then has to be closed to keep residents safe.

The city notes there could also be times when lanes on the bridge need to be closed to traffic to accommodate the repair.