St. Vital house fire sends firefighter to hospital
A house fire in St. Vital on Wednesday evening sent one firefighter to the hospital.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was first called to the incident at 7:40 p.m. at a single-storey home on Sachet Place.
When crews got to the scene, they found an attached garage that was fully involved, according Randy Erb, acting district chief with the WFPS. Firefighters launched an interior attack and the fire was declared under control just before 9 p.m.
“The fire was well-involved,” he said.
“It was mainly contained to the garage area. Crews knocked it down fairly quick.”
Erb noted that one firefighter went to the hospital as a precaution. Everyone inside the home got out safely before crews arrived. There are no damage estimates at this time.
Erb added that the cold weather conditions made things difficult for crews, adding they had issues with freezing lines and breathing equipment.
“We need many crews because we had to switch out crews because of equipment freezing up,” he said.
The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally due to a vehicle plugged inside an attached garage. The WFPS recommends that people don’t plug in vehicles inside attached garages, because this can start fires. Residents are also urged to regularly inspect extension cords to make sure they are not damaged.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
As the BoC takes a pause from hiking rates, all eyes are on the labour market
As the Bank of Canada takes a pause from raising interest rates to assess the effects of higher borrowing costs on the economy, economists will be paying close attention to how the labour market is affected.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
7 in 10 Canadians worried about protecting their online privacy, survey finds
A new survey from Interact reveals that the majority of Canadians are worried about their online privacy and the limitation they have controlling their personal information online.
Organ donations and transplants in Canada increased between 2020 and 2021: report
Both the number of organ donations and transplants in Canada rebounded in 2021 after the number in plunged in 2020 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
16-year-old boy seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC bus
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
High-profile Canadian pairs skating coach guilty of sex assault, gross indecency
A renowned ex-coach in Canadian pairs skating was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault and gross indecency dating back nearly 40 years.
Regina
-
'We're in this together': Sask. woman spreading joy to other cancer warriors through crocheted keychains
A Saskatchewan woman is focusing on bringing happiness to other people who are battling cancer as she fights the disease herself.
-
Council votes unanimously on list of projects thanks to federal funding for transit, housing initiatives
Regina city council has voted unanimously on how to spend over $9 million in federal and provincial funding for housing and transit initiatives.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Saskatoon
-
Fairhaven residents can expect to see more officers in the neighbourhood: Saskatoon police
Fairhaven neighbourhood residents can expect to see an increased uniformed presence of police and fire personnel in the coming months, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Witness tells court Sask. man shot and killed with his own gun at a house party
At the Court of Kings Bench in Prince Albert, the court heard how an 18-year-old man was shot and killed with his own gun at a house party in October 2020.
-
'Just people getting together': Pleasant Hill community rink closer to reality
A community rink is one step closer to reality in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, an area that has been void of a rink for decades.
Northern Ontario
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve residents told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
-
Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests
The rotation of Earth's inner core may have paused and it could even go into reverse, new research suggests.
Edmonton
-
First Nations say Alberta's oilsands mine security reform unlikely to fix problems
Alberta is preparing to change how it ensures oilsands companies are able to pay for the mammoth job of cleaning up their operations, but critics fear a year of consultations hasn't been enough to avoid repeating past mistakes.
-
More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police
Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.
-
It's possible that kids got TB, died from milk served at Alta. residential school: experts
A historian and a health studies professor agree that bovine tuberculosis from untested animals may have been one of the things that killed residential school children in eastern Alberta.
Toronto
-
More flurries expected as Ontario tries to clean up after major snowstorm
Much of southern Ontario is still cleaning up after a major snowstorm struck on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits
As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport cancels more than 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
Calgary
-
Shandro hearings revisit controversial tenure as health minister
Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro will continue to face questions in front of a panel of lawyers on Thursday as a hearing into his conduct while he was the minister of health continues into day three.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalization numbers declining; 18 deaths added, 23 removed from total
Alberta now has 778 people in hospital with COVID-19, 29 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Alberta premier demands retraction, apology over CBC reporting; news outlet says no
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office lashed out against the CBC on Wednesday, calling the news outlet's recent reportage regarding the provincial government "defamatory."
Montreal
-
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve residents told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
-
Two men in hospital, one arrested after alleged conflict in Montreal apartment
Two men were sent to hospital with wounds to the upper body after what police believe to be a conflict in a residential building in Montreal’s Anjou borough. They received a 911 call at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male with injuries caused by a sharp object.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal snowfall slowing through Thursday before weekend flurries
A snowfall warning has been maintained in the Montreal area as forecasters predict continued snow and moderate winds Thursday. However, the snow is expected to be much milder than Wednesday night's massive winter storm, which blanketed the city and left Montrealers trudging through evening errands.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 20 centimetres of snow, covering the roads with a fresh blanket of snow and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
-
Flurry of parking tickets issued during parking bans on Ottawa streets this winter
Ottawa Bylaw officers have buried motorists with nearly 10,000 parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans during significant snowstorms this winter.
-
School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm has made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
-
In-person sessions conclude on N.B. French education overhaul
The New Brunswick government has heard loud criticism directly from parents and teachers about its planned changes to French education in English schools.
Kitchener
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Snow event declared for parts of Waterloo region, street parking prohibited
The Tri-Cities have declared a snow event, meaning parking bans on city streets will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Const. Nicole Chan's boyfriend gives heartbreaking testimony on her final hours
Nicole Chan's boyfriend Jamie Gifford recounted her final hours during heartbreaking testimony at a coroner's inquest Wednesday.
-
Vancouver family-run diner No. 1 on Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Canada list
It's not on the menu, but comfort is what the Mah family serves up at the unassuming, out-of-the-way diner that just topped Yelp's list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada for 2023.
-
'You're pretty much non-stop': Behind the scenes with Vancouver's paramedics and dispatchers
First there was the toxic drug crisis, then the COVID-19 pandemic, then a worker shortage. These compounding crises have put Vancouver's paramedics and dipatchers under unprecedented strain.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford humanitarian group bringing medical supplies on next Ukraine trip
The first trip in late June focused on feeding those displaced by the war. This trip will focus on medical supplies, currently housed at the Langford Fire Hall. As well, an assortment of fire rescue equipment will be donated, including a Jaws of Life.
-
Driver taken to hospital after dramatic rollover crash in Langford
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation but the vehicle veered off the highway before coming back onto the roadway and rolling onto its roof. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to the West Shore RCMP.
-
Another gas leak prompts evacuations in Greater Victoria
An elementary school and nearby homes were evacuated in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a gas leak.