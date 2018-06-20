Safety upgrades could be coming to a St. Vital intersection where a young student was killed earlier this year.

A report at city hall is recommending two types of warning lights be considered at Varennes Avenue and St. Anne’s Road.

The report says a low mounted flashing light for $500 or rectangle shaped flashing beacons for $40,000 could make pedestrians more visible.

Right now the intersection has an overhead flashing crosswalk structure.

The report’s recommending the changes be made for the next school year.

Trees in the area would also be pruned to make cross walk signs easier to see.

In February an eight-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle on his way to school while using the existing crosswalk.