

CTV Winnipeg





An outdoor sports facility in St. Vital is set to get some much needed upgrades.

The Windsor Community Centre will receive $80,000 to replace its outdoor hockey boards and the Louis Riel School Division is getting $10,000 to replace the basketball nets at the next door Windsor School.

“We’re a small club but we are very busy, so it’s really due. We really needed to get it done,” said Jackie Hannah from the Windsor Community Centre.

The centre hopes to be able to replace the hockey boards by November.

“It would be easier to keep the puck inside the rink without holes in the fencing and boards and it would be safer to have boards that players aren’t falling through,” said Josee Gordon from the Windsor Community Centre.

Winnipeg city councilor Brian Mayes and Liberal MP Dan Vandal visited the facility on Saturday to make the announcement.

“It’s a big part of this Elm Park neighbourhood. So when they said this is what they needed I was pleased to get some money,” said Mayes. “These projects were initiated by representatives from the community centre and the school and I thank them for their efforts”.

Mayes also thanked Vandal as some federal funding plans for the area freed up city funding that went to Windsor Park.