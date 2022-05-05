Stabbing leaves one man dead on Garden Hill First Nation: RCMP

One man is dead after a stabbing at a home on Garden Hill First Nation.

RCMP said around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officers got a report of the stabbing. Responding officers found a 38-year-old man who was pronounced dead.

Mounties arrested a 28-year-old man on scene, and he remains in custody. RCMP did not say if the man is facing any charges.

RCMP is investigating the death along with major crime services and forensic identification services.