WINNIPEG -- A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed on Keewatin Street Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to a hotel in the first hundred block of Keewatin Street on Thursday around 3:50 p.m. for a report that a man had been assaulted.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a "serious" stab wound, police said.

He was taken to hospital and as of Friday afternoon remains in critical condition.

Police said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.