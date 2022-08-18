Stabbing suspect threw ninja-style throwing stars at Brandon police

A stabbing suspect threw ninja-style throwing stars at police officers in Brandon on Wednesday.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m., when the Brandon Police Service responded to a report of a woman with multiple upper body stab wounds.

According to police, the woman told officers her neighbour was responsible for the assault.

Police went to the home in the 100 block of 4th Street and, while outside, made contact with the suspect, who was in an upstairs suite.

Officers allege the suspect, a 27-year-old man, threw ninja-style throwing stars at the officers. Police add the man then tried to flee the scene, and in doing so, threw a knife at the officers.

Police chased after the suspect and arrested him.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Brandon police’s major crime section is investigating the incident.