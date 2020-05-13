WINNIPEG -- Police say a man boarded a Winnipeg Transit bus after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Officers received a report that an injured man had got on a bus located at Main Street and Pacific Avenue around 4:10 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance with significant stabbing injuries.

He remains in hospital in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).