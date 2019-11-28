WINNIPEG -- Downtown business owners gathered inside the Hudson’s Bay building Thursday to discuss their hopes for Winnipeg’s downtown.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ rolled out its new strategic direction during its annual general meeting Thursday afternoon.

The event also marked the organizations 30th anniversary.

The BIZ admitted there’s work to be done to make downtown safer. They surveyed over 3,000 Winnipeggers for advice on how to improve the downtown.

“We went out to Winnipeggers and asked them, what is your vision, what do you want to see,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“What they’re really looking for is more of that 24/7 activity, vibrant on evenings and on the weekends. Also working on some of the challenges we have around safety.”

A new logo was also unveiled Thursday. The new image showcases how connected everyone is to downtown and is meant to be inclusive and welcoming.