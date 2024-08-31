'Stanley Cup colours': Connor Hellebuyck's new mask honours Whiteout, shows desire for hockey's ultimate prize

It was a trophy season for Connor Hellebuyck in 2024 winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies and now his newest mask alludes to the prize he is trying to get his hands on.

The Winnipeg Jets unveiled Hellebuyck's mask for the season, which has an ode to the Winnipeg Whiteout.

"Connor really wanted to do a Whiteout theme," said Steve Nash, the mask designer and owner of Eye Candy Air in Ontario.

"Lots of snowflakes, lots of white and lots of bling on there. He wanted to keep it clean so you can see it from far away."

Showcased on the white mask is the Jets logo, along with several other jets scattered throughout. There is also the patented bass on the dome of the helmet to recognize Hellebuyck's love of fishing.

While many of the designs are outlined in a dark blue, they are also covered in reflective chrome, a nod to hockey's ultimate prize.

"Nice little hits like the Stanley Cup colours, stainless steel chrome. We got the chrome snowflakes in there too. It turned out really cool looking…it'll pop on the ice with the lights."

Nash noted there are also some Easter eggs hidden on the helmet that people might not be able to see but are personal to Hellebuyck.

Nash has been working with Hellebuyck since 2015 and said he has really got to know how he likes his masks.

"It's really fun for me to get into people's imaginations and bring their creation to life on the mask. I live for that. We'll sketch it out and try to rough out the edges. Connor and me work great together, I know what kind of style he likes and he gives me his ideas. We go back and forth a little bit and it's usually pretty easy at this point."

It won't be the only helmet Nash does for Hellebuyck this season as he is also designing one for when the Jets wear their retro jerseys.

He said it will have the classic original Winnipeg Jets colours and style.

"I always try to keep the masks like the '80s goalies paint jobs. (They) look the best when you go retro."

Winnipeg's preseason starts Sept. 21 against the Minnesota Wild and the regular season starts on the road in Edmonton on Oct. 9.