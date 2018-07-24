

CTV Winnipeg





The Stanley Cup will be making a stop in Winnipeg at the end of July

The Washington Capitals defenceman Madison Bowey is bringing the Stanley Cup to a party at the Varsity View Community Club on July 28 at 3 p.m.

Bowey was raised in Winnipeg and is a former Varsity View Falcon. He said his hockey career began at the community club and this is his chance to pay tribute to those who helped him get started.

“It’s a great honour to have this privilege and I can’t wait to celebrate back home in my community,” he said in a news release.

Some fans will be given the chance to take a picture with the Stanley Cup and meet Bowey. If there’s time, there might also be an opportunity to get one item signed by the NHL player.

A large crowd is expected, so attendees are advised to arrive early and bring their own camera.

The free event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome.