Stanley Cup makes a stop in Oakbank
The Stanley Cup’s tour of Manitoba continued on Sunday as it made a stop in Oakbank.
Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden brought the cup to his hometown where he celebrated with his community.
Hundreds of Oakbank residents came out on Sunday to meet Howden and get a picture with him and the Cup.
Hundreds of people lined up to get a picture with Howden and the Stanley Cup.
Last week, Howden told CTV News Winnipeg that he owes a lot to Oakbank and that the town means a lot to him. He said he was excited to share his big win with his home community, and bring some excitement to the kids.
Brett Howden taking pictures with the Stanley Cup and some fans.
Howden also added that he planned to end off the day by eating chicken wings out of the Stanley Cup with his family.
The Stanley Cup was in Brandon last Friday with Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon. Keegan Kolesar is bringing the Cup to Winnipeg on Aug. 22, with Zach Whitecloud taking it to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation the following day.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
Brett Howden brought the Stanley Cup to Oakbank where he celebrated with his hometown.
