

CTV News Winnipeg





STARS Air Ambulance was called to the Alonsa, Man. area Sunday night after a vehicle rolled over on the highway.

A STARS spokesperson said they got the call at around 5:30 p.m. The single vehicle rollover happened near the junction of Highways 278 and 50. Crews from the Ebb and Flow First Nation Fire Department were also on scene.

Officials said the only occupant of the vehicle was an 18-year-old man who was driving.

He was extracted from the vehicle, but STARS did not transport him from the scene.

Fire officials say an investigation is ongoing.