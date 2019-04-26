

CTV Winnipeg





James Richardson & Sons, as well as the affiliated companies, has gifted $1 million to STARS air ambulance.

The donation was made to support STARS’ lifesaving operations in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and eastern British Columbia.

To thank the company’s generosity, STARS will be showcasing the logos of James Richardson affiliated companies on their helicopters.

“Our firm is immensely proud to partner with STARS in support of their mission to provide life-saving care in the communities where our personnel, customers, their families and our neighbours live, work and play,” said James Richardson & Sons president and CEO Hartley T. Richardson in a news release.