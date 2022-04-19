StatCan gathering info to find out how many Canadians have COVID-19 antibodies

Statistics Canada has launched an initiative to determine how many Canadians have COVID-19 antibodies.

The government agency is conducting a survey to better understand the chronic conditions and symptoms associated with COVID-19, the long-term effects of the pandemic on the health and well-being of Canadians, and the challenges of accessing health care.

The survey, which is going out to adults in all 10 provinces, is made up of two parts – an electronic questionnaire and a self-administered antibody testing kit.

Survey participants will get their lab reports to find out if thy have antibodies, and whether their antibodies were produced by a previous infection, vaccination or both.

Statistics Canada notes that even information from people who don’t think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 is useful.

The data from this survey will be used to better understand the health and well-being of Canadians, and also to guide the country’s pandemic recovery. Statistics Canada adds that the information could also be used for other statistical and research purposes.

The collection period for the survey is from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2022. It is a voluntary survey for those who receive a survey invitation and kit in the mail

More information on the survey can be found online.