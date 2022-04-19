StatCan gathering info to find out how many Canadians have COVID-19 antibodies
Statistics Canada has launched an initiative to determine how many Canadians have COVID-19 antibodies.
The government agency is conducting a survey to better understand the chronic conditions and symptoms associated with COVID-19, the long-term effects of the pandemic on the health and well-being of Canadians, and the challenges of accessing health care.
The survey, which is going out to adults in all 10 provinces, is made up of two parts – an electronic questionnaire and a self-administered antibody testing kit.
Survey participants will get their lab reports to find out if thy have antibodies, and whether their antibodies were produced by a previous infection, vaccination or both.
Statistics Canada notes that even information from people who don’t think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 is useful.
The data from this survey will be used to better understand the health and well-being of Canadians, and also to guide the country’s pandemic recovery. Statistics Canada adds that the information could also be used for other statistical and research purposes.
The collection period for the survey is from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2022. It is a voluntary survey for those who receive a survey invitation and kit in the mail
More information on the survey can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.
Technical issue continues to disrupt travel plans for thousands of Sunwing passengers
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Their teenage children died by suicide. Now these families want to hold social media companies accountable
A growing number of families have filed recent wrongful death lawsuits against some of the big social media companies, claiming their platforms played a significant role in their teenagers' decisions to end their lives.
Traffic noise linked to higher risk of heart attack, study says
People who live in neighbourhoods with constant traffic noise are at higher risk of hospitalization for heart attacks compared with those who live in quieter areas, according to a recently published population-based study out of Rutgers University.
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland Tuesday, assaulting cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what both sides described as a new phase of the war.
Largest earthquake in history happened in Chile 3,800 years ago, study finds
A new study has found evidence that the largest earthquake in history may have been a 9.5 magnitude quake in Chile that took place 3,800 years ago.
Regina
-
Business fined $175K for 2020 Sask. worksite death
A business has been fined $175,000 in connection to the death of a worker on a site near Lipton, Sask. in 2020.
-
One taken to hospital after early morning house fire
One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire in northwest Regina.
-
Hospitals across Canada seeing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month. Latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose about 18 per cent across Canada between April 4 and April 11.
Saskatoon
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon home, causes $450,000 in damage
A blaze that tore through a Saskatoon home resulted in $450,000 in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.
-
Man who confessed to murdering Sask. woman loses appeal
A man sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 murder of his ex-girlfriend has lost his appeal.
-
Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Saskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.
Northern Ontario
-
Chase begins in Huntsville, ends with fatal collision near Orillia, police say
Ontario Province Police say a break-and-enter in Huntsville early Tuesday morning ended in tragedy a few hours later in Orillia.
-
Spring snowstorm hits southern Ontario causes messy conditions for drivers
A spring storm hit Southern Ontario Monday evening, bringing with it nearly eight centimetres of snow and causing messy conditions on the roads.
-
Man's death ruled homicide after body found in Bradford canal: police
A man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was pulled from the canal in Bradford.
Edmonton
-
Oilers foundation donates $2M to KidSport
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announced on Tuesday a $2-million donation to KidSport.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Classic spring snowstorm
Although we've had a bit of light snow in Edmonton this month, we haven't had a big snow storm hit the city. That looks like it'll change over the next 24 hours.
-
Canada sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.
Toronto
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,486, ICU admissions increase to 206
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario have increased to 1,486 as the number of patients in the ICU with the virus grows to 206.
-
Sunwing Airlines faces flight delays for second day as glitch continues to affect check-in system
Travelers trying to get on Sunwing Airline flights are continuing to face-hours long delays on Tuesday as a computer glitch affecting the airline's check-in system continues.
Calgary
-
Calgarians accused of fraudulently signing up customers for home security systems
Two Calgary men are accused of creating phony contracts for home security system services and pocketing fraudulent payouts.
-
Man in serious condition after shooting in southeast neighbourhood
A man is in stable but serious condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary drug dealer's release from jail short lived after police search home
A Calgarian faces 18 new charges after police searched a home for drugs a short time after police say the known criminal was released from jail.
Montreal
-
Slippery roads, power outages as spring snowfall hits Greater Montreal
Montrealers can expect some slippery driving conditions Tuesday due to late-season snowfall bringing heavy, wet snow to the city.
-
Suspect in Quebec City sword attacks back in court after jurors test positive for COVID-19
The suspect in the Quebec City sword attacks is back in court after a five-day break due to at least two jurors testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Quebec announces $500 round-trip airfare for regional travel
Travellers to Quebec's regions will not have to pay more than $500 for round-trip airfare starting June 1.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital Foundation launches $500 million fundraiser for new Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is launching an ambitious fundraising campaign, seeking $500 million to help build the new Civic Campus and improve health care in the city.
-
Three dead in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead following a crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. Monday night.
-
Greenberg family would 'likely participate' in new Senators ownership group
One of Ottawa’s most prominent real estate executives said he isn’t ruling out being part of a possible new Ottawa Senators ownership group.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Looking to buy a home? Keep trying because the Maritime market could get worse, says one real estate agent
Spring is usually the time sellers get their homes ready, and buyers start their hunt – but the Maritimes are seeing a challenging housing market, with a low inventory driving prices even higher.
-
Mattea Roach wins 10th Jeopardy! match, total winnings rise to US$227K
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 10th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Monday night, bringing her total winnings to US$227,601.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
-
Staffing shortages force another temporary closure at hospital emergency department in town of St. Marys
Faced with COVID-19-related staffing shortages, St. Mary’s General Hospital in the town of St. Marys is closing its emergency department overnight again this week. This is the second such closure at the hospital in less than two weeks.
-
Waterloo regional police to launch new $9.3 million crisis call diversion program
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has received $12.3 million from the Ontario government, with the majority of the funding going towards a new pilot project aimed at improving the response to mental health crisis calls in the community.
Vancouver
-
Canadian classic rock guitarist Jerry Doucette, 70, dies in B.C.
Canadian classic rock guitarist and song writer Jerry Doucette died in hospice Monday, a statement from a family friend confirmed.
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | Residents displaced by Gastown fire move into new housing, Winters Hotel to be demolished
Dozens of people who lost everything in last week’s devastating fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood are finally getting a new place to call home Tuesday.
-
B.C. cherry farmers using helicopters to push warm air over crops amid cold temperatures
Some cherry farmers in British Columbia are using helicopters to push warm air over the trees as unseasonably cool temperatures threaten this year's cherry crop even before the fruit has formed.
Vancouver Island
-
Fundraiser launched after boy stabbed near Sooke, B.C., school
An online fundraiser has been started after a youth was stabbed near Journey Middle School in Sooke, B.C., last week.
-
Victoria councillor won't seek re-election in October
Coun. Sharmarke Dubow said Tuesday he "made the difficult decision not to seek re-election" after giving the decision "much thought and consideration."
-
B.C. woodpecker builds home in world's largest hockey stick, raising concerns
In North Cowichan, B.C., there is a woodpecker – or possibly two – that have been causing concern about the state of the world's largest hockey stick.