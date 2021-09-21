State of emergency extended in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is once again extending the state of emergency that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement Tuesday, noting the extension will come into effect on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and will be in place for 30 days.

"We will continue to adapt and respond to the pandemic, but we need Manitobans to continue to follow the fundamentals to ensure we can move forward on the path of a post-pandemic recovery," Schuler said in a release.

The state of emergency was originally declared on March 20, 2020.