WINNIPEG -- Statistics Canada released new numbers Tuesday showing a decrease in French-speaking Manitobans.

The study shows that from 2001 to 2016, there was a 5.6 per cent drop in the number of people who said they spoke French as their first official language. There was a four per cent drop in people who said they spoke French most often at home and a 3.1 per cent drop in people who said French is their mother tongue.

Statistics Canada’s research showed increases in other areas of the French language. The number of people who said they had knowledge of French increased by 5.6 per cent, and the number of people who said they spoke French at home increased by 6.9 per cent.

The biggest shift was the number of Manitobans who said they only spoke French at home. That number decreased by 23.9 per cent.

Numbers show the population in Manitoba increased by more than 200,000 people during the time of this study.