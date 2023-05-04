'Stay safe': How you can help prevent wildfires

With dry, warm and windy weather conditions in Winnipeg, residents are being warned about the risks of wildfires.

So far this year there’s been about five wildfires in the city, including a large grass fire caused by a car fire, as well as a smaller fire ignited by a residential fire pit.

“Stay safe. Make sure you clean up everything, make sure all your wood is dry, no burning of garbage, no burning of any excess of waste in your yards, and then, of course, be mindful of the temperature and the wind speed,” said Assistant Chief Jamie Vanderhorst with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

Vanderhorst explained that wildfires can be sparked by both humans and nature.

Lightning is one of the major causes of a nature-sparked wildfires, while human-sparked wildfires can be the result of open-air fire pits on a windy day or even something as simple as someone throwing a cigarette butt from a car into vegetation.

“Don’t store or throw any cigarette butts in planters, pots or any type of vegetation,” Vanderhorst said.

Some steps you can take to help prevent wildfires are:

Cleaning up leaves, debris and trash from your yard;

Watering your yard during the dry season;

Making sure firewood isn’t stored within 10 feet of a structure; and

Ensuring your cigarettes are properly extinguished and disposed of in a proper receptacle.

One step the city takes to help stop the spread of wildfires is through the method of controlled burns. Winnipeg also does not permit fire activities, such as open fires, fire pits or fireworks, when wind speeds are greater than 25 km/h.

Vanderhorst said he’s not expecting it to be a particularly bad year for wildfires; however, it is weather dependent.

“We’re prepared for the season. We’ve got all of our specialized equipment on the frontlines again and we’re ready to go and respond to when residents are at risk,” he said.

In a fire bulletin released on Wednesday, the Manitoba government said that wildfire danger across southern Manitoba remains low to moderate, while wildfire danger in northern Manitoba remains low.

There are no current fire restrictions in place, but Manitobans are reminded to avoid wildfire areas and watch for road closure signs.

From April 1 to Nov. 15, provincial burning permits are required for outdoor fires within the burn permit areas.

More information on wildfires and restrictions can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.