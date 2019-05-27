

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





A hockey player from Ste. Anne, Man., is on a mission to protect the hands of goaltenders around the world.

Guy St. Vincent was a professional goaltender in the CHL and now runs Top Shelf Goaltending.

He’s developed a product called ‘Blok’ that protects the index finger of a goaltender from being hit with a puck.

The ‘Blok’ is a rubber guard that straps over a goaltenders stick and can easily be taken off and on.

“My first year playing pro, early in the season I broke my finger and I just didn’t know what to do,” said St. Vincent.

“It happens at every league, at every age. I’ve had parents contact me, their nine year old daughter has had shots to the finger, this is not just something that happens at the elite level.”

St. Vincent’s new product is getting support at the highest level, he’s sent prototypes to the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks in the NHL.

“The feedback I got was: it’s awesome, it works great,” said St. Vincent.

The ‘Blok’ is meant to be worn during practice and warm ups to eliminate the risk on injuries outside of a game situation.

St. Vincent says NHL goalies face an average of 30,000 to 40,000 shots in a season, with only about 2,200 of those coming in actual games.

The ‘Blok’ has been tested at the highest levels, but is intended for goalies of all skill levels.

“We want to protect kids at a young age, because an injury can literally put a young goalie out of the net, meaning they don't want to be there anymore,” said St. Vincent.

“Now we're hoping that this can maybe help the goalie community grow."