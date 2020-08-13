A Steinbach, Man., man is facing a slew of charges after Winnipeg police said they linked him to a number of commercial robberies.

On Aug. 10, just before 8:10 p.m., police went to a food store in the 1100 block of Henderson following a robbery report.

Officers allege a man went to the store, demanded money, and then drove away in a stolen truck. Police noted he didn’t get any money during this incident.

Shortly after, police found a suspect at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Henderson Highway, but he drove away in a truck. Officers said the man then drove “dangerously” around the North Kildonan area, with the police chase ending just after 8:20 p.m.

Police arrested a suspect in the 200 block of Edison Avenue after he tried to abandon the truck, which had been reported stolen by a person in Fort Alexander, Man., on Aug. 1.

The major crimes unit investigated and linked the suspect to three other commercial robberies: one on Aug. 3 at a convenience store in the 2500 block of Main Street; a second robbery on Aug. 7 at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Henderson Highway; and a third incident on Aug. 9 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Springfield Road.

Kyle Jeremy Pelletier, 25, has been charged with a number of offences including three counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent, and one count of armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm.

He is in custody.