The Steinbach Pistons now know who they will face for the 2018 Anavet Cup.

The Nipawin Hawks defeated the Estevan Bruins in game seven Tuesday night in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League finals, and will move on to face the Pistons.

The Pistons beat the Virden Oil Capitals Saturday night to claim the Turnball Cup for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League finals.

It’s the second time in Pistons franchise history they’ve won this title.

The Pistons will host the Hawks Friday and Saturday night in Steinbach.

Whichever team wins this series moves on to the Western Canada Cup, and is one step closer to competing for the RBC Cup in Chilliwack, B.C.