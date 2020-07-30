WINNIPEG -- Steinbach RCMP has resolved an incident at the city’s courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Details about the incident are limited, but RCMP asked the public to avoid the area.

RCMP and firefighters could be seen outside the courthouse.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Twitter, Manitoba RCMP said the incident was resolved and there is no further threat to public safety. The tweet adds more details will be released on Friday.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for additional information.