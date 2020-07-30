Advertisement
Steinbach RCMP resolve incident at courthouse
Published Thursday, July 30, 2020 1:22PM CST Last Updated Thursday, July 30, 2020 4:24PM CST
RCMP respond to an incident at the Steinbach Courthouse on July 30, 2020 (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett).
WINNIPEG -- Steinbach RCMP has resolved an incident at the city’s courthouse Thursday afternoon.
Details about the incident are limited, but RCMP asked the public to avoid the area.
RCMP and firefighters could be seen outside the courthouse.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Twitter, Manitoba RCMP said the incident was resolved and there is no further threat to public safety. The tweet adds more details will be released on Friday.
CTV News has reached out to RCMP for additional information.