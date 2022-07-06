Steinbach RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Steinbach RCMP is looking for a 15-year-old boy from the RM of Reynolds.

Police said Landyn Thomas was last seen at his home around 12:30 a.m. on July 3. Investigators said he left without telling anyone and took his red bicycle.

Thomas is listed as five-foot-six and 110 pounds and has dark hair with an undercut. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes.

Police think Thomas could be in the Ste. Anne area or in Winnipeg.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.