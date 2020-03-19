STEINBACH, MB -- RCMP in Steinbach is investigating after a truck allegedly approached three children near Woodlawn School.

According to a news release, RCMP received the report of a suspicious black pickup truck near Woodlawn School on Tuesday at approximately 1:55 p.m.

The release says the truck pulled up beside three children walking on Reimer Avenue between 1 and 1:45 p.m., and asked the children to get in. The children immediately ran home.

The driver of the truck is described as a male between 30-50 years old, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.