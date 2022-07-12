Steinbach strip mall fire causing area power outages
Steinbach strip mall fire causing area power outages
Some Steinbach residents are without power on Tuesday morning following a fire at a strip mall over the weekend.
According to a tweet from Manitoba Hydro on Monday afternoon, the fire caused damage to poles and other equipment, which caused a number of businesses and offices to lose power.
Crews began work on Monday to replace damaged poles and will continue Tuesday morning. Hydro said it will have a better idea on Tuesday as to when it will have power restored to all customers.
These outages come after a strip mall on Main Street between Friesen Avenue and Reimer Avenue went up in flames on Sunday. The building was home to a paint store, flooring retailer and pet store.
Steven Larson, manager of the Best West Pet Foods store that was inside the mall, said there were more than 100 animals in the store, but only three were saved from the fire before things took a turn for the worse.
The strip mall fire also prompted an air quality advisory in Steinbach, with the paint and flooring retailers both containing highly flammable materials. The warning was lifted by Monday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the building is considered a total loss.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
NEW | Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
Regina
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
-
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
Saskatoon
-
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
-
Fire crews battle house fire in Hampton Village
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to the scene of a house fire in Hampton Village Monday evening.
-
New, more transmissible COVID-19 subvariant on the rise in Sask.
About one in four COVID-19 samples tested in Saskatchewan have been found to be the new, more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
Northern Ontario
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Sudbury woman recounts racist incident that led to 'physical altercation'
The victim of a racist incident in Greater Sudbury over the weekend is speaking out about what happened to her.
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot at 30 C today
Temperatures jumped to 27 C early Monday evening.
-
Police commission announces 3rd-party review into EPS handling of Chinatown suspect's release
An independent third-party review will probe the circumstances leading to the arrival of the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown in May despite him having court-ordered conditions not to be in Edmonton.
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.
Toronto
-
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
-
Ontario child-care rebates starting to roll out but program remains a 'patchwork'
Parents in some parts of Ontario are already receiving rebates under the national $10-a-day child-care program while operators elsewhere can't apply yet to be part of the system, leaving a municipal patchwork of daycare pricing across the province.
-
Man, 71, dies after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A 71-year-old Toronto man has died after his golf cart went into a large pond at a Richmond Hill golf course.
Calgary
-
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
Calgary now has a heat warning in place – and a storm risk Wednesday.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses
RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
Montreal
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Montreal woman, 91, dies after waiting 7 hours for ambulance
A 91-year-old Montreal woman died over the weekend after waiting seven hours for an ambulance and her family is now blaming ongoing staffing shortages within paramedic services.
-
2 injured, no arrests after stabbing in Lachine
Two men are in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Lachine borough.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Studying no-fare transit in Ottawa could cost city nearly $1M: Memo
Studying the effects and costs of providing permanent, no-charge transit in Ottawa could cost the city nearly $1 million, according to city staff.
-
'I feel landlocked': Accessible transit users call for more options in Ottawa
A weekend trip to Montreal came with an added $348 to the bill after Maddy Dever says they were forced to pay for a hotel room because there weren’t any accessible taxis operating in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
Daughter of N.S. man in urgent need of cancer treatment calls out government on health-care crisis
The daughter of a Nova Scotia man in urgent need of cancer treatment is calling out the provincial government, which she says is failing to address to the health-care crisis.
-
Cape Breton girl who raised thousands for charities loses battle to cancer
A Cape Breton girl who inspired others with her kindness and her voice has passed away after a battle with cancer.
Kitchener
-
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph, Ont. business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph, Ont. is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
'No excuse': Experts remind pet owners to keep animals out of vehicles
Provincial Animal Welfare Services are reminding people cars are not a safe place to leave pets in the summer months. (Colton Wiens/ CTV Kitchener)
Vancouver
-
2 teens arrested after brandishing fakes guns in Vancouver coffee shop: police
Two teens are in a lot of hot water after police say they brandished fake guns at a Vancouver coffee shop.
-
B.C. couple ordered to pay neighbour $2K over 'encroaching bamboo'
A B.C. couple whose bamboo plants spread into a neighbour's yard, potentially threatening his greenhouse and drainage system, has been ordered to help pay for a barrier between their properties.
-
B.C. business owner says ex-employee stole $200K, but RCMP won't pursue charges
The co-owner of a small business in Richmond, B.C., says a former employee stole more than $200,000 from them – but the RCMP won't pursue charges.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver couple doused with bear spray in Nanaimo after dragon boat festival: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a couple was doused with bear spray following a reported road rage incident on Sunday.
-
U.S. man ordered to leave Canada after potential child-luring incident in Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a potential child-luring incident was averted after a 53-year-old man came to Vancouver Island to meet with a young girl.
-
Canadian navy relieves Maritime Forces Pacific leader of duties over 'inappropriate comments'
The Royal Canadian Navy has relieved a senior leader of its Pacific forces of his duties following an investigation into "inappropriate comments" about a sailor's appearance.