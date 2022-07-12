Steinbach strip mall fire causing area power outages

Some Steinbach residents are without power on Tuesday morning following a fire at a strip mall over the weekend.

According to a tweet from Manitoba Hydro on Monday afternoon, the fire caused damage to poles and other equipment, which caused a number of businesses and offices to lose power.

Crews began work on Monday to replace damaged poles and will continue Tuesday morning. Hydro said it will have a better idea on Tuesday as to when it will have power restored to all customers.

These outages come after a strip mall on Main Street between Friesen Avenue and Reimer Avenue went up in flames on Sunday. The building was home to a paint store, flooring retailer and pet store.

Steven Larson, manager of the Best West Pet Foods store that was inside the mall, said there were more than 100 animals in the store, but only three were saved from the fire before things took a turn for the worse.

The strip mall fire also prompted an air quality advisory in Steinbach, with the paint and flooring retailers both containing highly flammable materials. The warning was lifted by Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the building is considered a total loss.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.