

CTV Winnipeg





Stella Artois is voluntarily recalling select packages containing 330-millilitre (11.2 ounces) bottles of beer, because they could contain particles of glass.

According to a news release, this includes six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs and Best of Belgium multi-packs in Canada and the U.S. The beer subject to the recall includes cases that fall within a certain packaging date that can be checked on the Stella Artois website.

The recall is due to a packaging problem that could cause a small piece of glass to break off and fall into the beer.

The affected bottles were made in a third-party production facility. The recall impacts 1 per cent of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America each year.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure," said Christina Choi, Global Brand Vice President of Stella Artois.

"Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed."

Any consumers who have potentially-affected beer are eligible for reimbursement. They are advised not to consume the beer or allow others to consume it.