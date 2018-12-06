Featured
Stella's Café and Bakery terminate vice-president
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 8:20AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 6, 2018 11:42AM CST
Stella’s Café and Bakery has let vice-president Grant Anderson go, following an investigation.
On Wednesday Stella’s Café and Bakery made a formal announcement, saying that although the investigation continues, there was enough evidence to finalize the release of Anderson.
On Nov. 12, Grant Anderson and Brad Burrows were put on temporary leave pending an investigation into hundreds of complaints against the chain that had been reported online
The claims surfaced just under a month ago on an Instagram account @Notmystellas. The group was created by a group of current and former employees to draw attention to what posters described as a toxic work environment at the Manitoba restaurant chain. The account gained the support of thousands, putting pressure of the chain to make changes.
The allegations prompted Stella’s owners Tore Sohlberg and Lehla Abreder to hire People First HR Services to review the complaints.
The review into complaints is on-going.