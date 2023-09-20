Stella's returning to Winnipeg airport

Stella’s is officially returning to the Winnipeg airport.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Airports Authority and Stella’s announced that the restaurant will be back on the departures level in early 2024. The revamped space will feature a lounge, restaurant and a bakery with grab-and-go options.

This news comes after Stella’s left the airport in October 2020 amid a decline in passengers from the pandemic. Now, with passengers levels rising and customers showing interest in its return, the restaurant said the time is right for it to come back.

“Stella’s is excited to be planning to serve customers locally and from all over the world who come and go through the airport,” said Rob Del Grosso, Stella’s vice president, in the statement.

“Stella’ offers a signature Winnipeg experience, and we can’t wait to offer it to everyone.”

Stella’s said it’s looking to offer the same menu as before with increased offerings. As of now, the restaurant hasn’t finalized its hours, but it plans to be able to serve guests throughout the day.

Construction on the space is expected to begin shortly.