

CTV Winnipeg





Steven Fletcher won’t be able to run as a federal candidate.

The independent MLA confirms the Conservative Party of Canada is preventing him from seeking the party nomination in Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

He said he received a letter Thursday informing him of the decision.

It’s unclear why the party is taking this step.

“It comes down to the leader,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher held the seat before losing it to current Liberal MP Doug Eyolfson.

Coun. Marty Morantz and party member Stephen Barber are vying for the nomination.

Fletcher is no stranger to controversy, he was booted from the provincial Tory caucus after he spoke out against the creation of an energy efficiency body, separate from Manitoba Hydro.