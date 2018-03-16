Featured
Stiffer penalty for distracted driving
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 12:14PM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 12:16PM CST
Drivers will soon lose their licenses temporarily for distracted driving.
The Pallister Government is introducing a new law that will suspend licenses for three days for a first offence and seven days for a second offence.
Drivers already face a $200 fine and five demerits.
But Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says drivers aren't getting the message saying the new law is aimed at changing behaviour.
The legislation could be in force by the summer.