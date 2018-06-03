Thousands of people descended into downtown Winnipeg to dance, march and support the city's LGBTTQ community Sunday at the 31st Winnipeg Pride Parade.

This year's theme, ‘My First Pride’, was billed a way for people reflect on their first experience at the festival and welcome people taking part for the first time.

"Everyone is so happy. Everyone is having a great time,” said Adam Giardino with the charity Manitoba Ghostbusters, marching as an organization for the first time.

Brodie Gosbee made the trip to Winnipeg for the first time from a small town in Northwestern Ontario.

"I'm gay. It's just exciting and so full of love and friendship. It's just amazing," said Gosbee.

Organizers said the Winnipeg Pride Parade is the largest parade in Manitoba.

This year, 105 floats weaved their way through city streets, setting a new record.

Gaby Williams said attending her first pride in 2017 was positive. She moved from Jamaica five years ago, and had tough time coming out.

“I almost ended my own life and now we are here, and I live with my girlfriend and our cats in our apartment and it's perfect,” said Williams.

Push for gender neutral identification in Manitoba at Pride Parade

On May 24 members of Manitoba's Legislative Assembly voted on a bill brought forward by the New Democrats to allow for gender neutral identification in the province, but it didn't pass.

The vote received 13 for and 30 against.

"That's still an issue. You know trans and non-binary folks of our community still face many barriers, face much oppression in their day to day lives,” said Jonathan Niemczak, Winnipeg Pride Festival president.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister spoke at a rally organized by the festival ahead of the parade Sunday.

Pallister told CTV News he supports gender neutral ID, but it shouldn't be done province by province.

“It's important to move ahead I think together as a coordinated way as a country. That's what we are doing. We're part of the committee dealing with that. There's been some progress made. I think there will be more in the not so distant future,” Pallister said.

The NDP is circulating a petition to bring the bill to allow for a gender neutral ID forward once again in the upcoming fall session.

A gender-neutral option has been offered on Canadian passports since August of 2017.