'Still don't have all the answers': Trial for Headlingley Correctional Centre death begins
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
Dozens of people sat in the gallery of a Manitoba provincial court room Friday as the trial of Robert Jeffrey Morden got underway.
Morden has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life, in the connection with the death of William Ahmo.
Ahmo had been an inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre. Police have previously said the 45-year-old man had been involved in a standoff with correctional officers on Feb. 7, 2021, and died days later on Feb. 14. 2021.
Morden has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“On the afternoon in question, Mr. Ahmo began to be very aggressive and belligerent,” Ontario Crown Prosecutor Nicol Jason, who was brought in for the trial, told the court.
“Much of it was captured on video, which we will see.”
Jason told the court the situation went on for several hours, before a tactical team was activated, the captain of which was the accused, Morden.
The Crown’s first witness in the case was Michel Jolicoeur, a senior unit officer at the jail who also acted as a crisis negotiator.
Jolicoeur told the court around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, he heard a code green - which means an officer requires assistance - and a code 33 shortly after - meaning an officer is in immediate danger.
“The minute I arrived, I seen inmate William Ahmo in an extreme agitated anger,” Jolicoeur said, adding Ahmo was breaking items, holding weapons and threatening staff.
Video surveillance of the incident, which was entered as evidence in the trial, shows the confrontation between Ahmo and the correctional officers.
At one point in the video, Ahmo is heard telling Jolicoeur that one of the officers had made a racist comment to him. He is later heard in the video telling Jolicoeur he wanted to die and go to heaven.
The Crown is expected to continue its evidence Friday afternoon, which will include reviewing several more hours of video surveillance of the incident.
Jason told the court once Ahmo was extracted, he lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest. He said CPR was performed and Ahmo’s heartbeat did return before he was taken to hospital in Winnipeg and was intubated for several days.
Jason told the court on Feb. 14, the decision was made to discontinue life support.
A statement from Ahmo’s mother Darlene, released earlier this week, said her son was a proud and loving father.
“Our family has struggled with this tragedy. It has been a horrible nightmare that we go through each day. The pain and heartache is numbing,” the statement reads.
“We still don’t have all the answers with what happened to Will. This tragedy has changed our lives forever.”
Several members of Ahmo’s family were also at the trial Friday morning.
The trial is scheduled for 10 days.
